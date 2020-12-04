A second chance for the Western Cape after being acquitted from stricter regulations

Durban - The Western Cape has been given a second chance, according to the Afrikaans Trade Institute and now it is crucial that everyone tightens their personal safety protocols in the fight against Covid-19. AHi CEO Dr Willie Cilliers welcomed Cabinet's decision not to impose restrictions on the Western Cape. "The Western Cape has also been pointed out by the media as a hotspot, but thanks to the swift action by our Premier Alan Winde, there are still no changes to the restriction regulations in the Western Cape," he said. He said like the rest of the country, the Western Cape could not afford further restrictions, more especially over the festive season. He said if stricter restrictions were introduced in the Western Cape as well, it would possibly mean that wine farms, which are already badly affected by the Covid pandemic and associated restrictions, would suffer even further losses due to visitors who would not be allowed to buy stock on weekends.

"The restaurant industry also now has the chance to recover some losses, but if earlier curfews are announced, it will mean they are losing precious time in which they could make an income," he said.

Cilliers said the AHi as a whole wants to welcome all holidaymakers to the Western Cape and reassure them that businesses are determined to stand together to keep it as safe as possible in this area.

"As a country, we must stand together to not only stop the pandemic, but also to assist the struggling economic sectors. Please support the local shops and restaurants in the villages where you go on holiday, but stay within the prescribed measures," he urged.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa declared the Nelson Mandela Bay metro a Covid-19 hotspot. He further placed strict safety protocols in place including a curfew and restrictions on the sale of alcohol.

"We look forward to receiving the minister here and we offer our full co-operation to combat a second wave of the virus," Cilliers said.

