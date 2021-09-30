A small bakkie and a simple house. That's the plan for a R3m Lotto jackpot winner

DURBAN: A 59-year-old Limpopo man who bagged R3 million in the the Lotto Plus doesn’t plan on purchasing anything extravagant. The winner who bagged the jackpot in the September 22 draw, plans to use the money to buy a small bakkie and a simple house.

National lottery operator Ithuba said he was one of two people who won the R7m jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at Spar Hoedspruit in, Limpopo. The winner spent R40 on his ticket and opted to manually select the winning numbers of 5, 17, 18, 21, 33, 47, and the bonus ball 30.

The winner said that initially, he had no idea he had won the jackpot. “After visiting my nearest local store to validate my ticket, I was referred to the Ithuba offices in Limpopo to process and claim my winnings as I had won an amount of over R50 000. “Not once did it cross my mind that I was one of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot winners.

“After a couple of days, I decided to visit the Ithuba offices where I got the biggest shock of my life. “My wish has always been to buy myself a small bakkie for my own personal use. I also plan on building a new house for my family, nothing too extravagant but a simple house that will be perfect for us.” Also on his list of priorities is pay for his grandson’s tertiary education and assist his close family financially.