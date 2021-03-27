A year into the pandemic, SA has 1 544 466 confirmed Covid-19 cases

CAPE TOWN - South Africa now has 1 544 466 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus with 46 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday night. The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 779 615 with 27 553 tests completed in the past 24 hours. Deaths and Recoveries Today, 46 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 7, Gauteng 16, Kwa-Zulu Natal 14, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 8, which brings the total to 52 648 deaths.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as of 6.30pm on Saturday was 231 605.

Anniversary

South Africa on Friday observed the one year anniversary of the hard lockdown that was put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The anniversary and the new health department data come amid a growing chorus of voices that want the government to impose a stricter lockdown ahead of the Easter holidays to mitigate a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

Commenting on the coming Easter weekend and the possibility of large gatherings, Mkhize said churches and other religious bodies have asked government to lift restrictions, however the Ministerial Advisory Committee has recommended an increase in restrictions to prevent super-spreader events.

He said government is still in talks with various stakeholders to find a way of curbing the spread of the coronavirus without infringing on the rights of communities.

He added that government was relying on South Africans to safeguard themselves.

"We need to show that we have learnt from the hard lockdown. We have to rely on South Africans through their own conduct to limit the numbers. When we place limitations, it’s because we don't want to go back to level 5 due to the impact that it had on the economy. We cannot go to back to level 5. The restrictions have to be balanced," Mkhize said.

