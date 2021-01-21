Accountant who stole R268 000 from SA Nuclear Energy Corporation given option of 5-year prison term or R30 000 fine

Johannesburg – The trial of a man who stole R268 000 from the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation has come to an end with the magistrate giving him an option of prison time or a fine. Calvin Kwinana, 45, was arrested in 2015 over allegations he had misappropriated the company's funds to the value of R268 000 which he then transferred to his personal account. The matter was referred to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation and Kwinana was arrested. After a lengthy court case, he was found guilty of fraud at the Brits Magistrate's Court, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso of the Hawks said. On Tuesday, the magistrate sentenced Kwinana to five years imprisonment with an option of a fine of R30 000.

In December, a Brits lawyer appearing at the same court narrowly missed a prison sentence for stealing R4 million worth of trust funds.

Instead, Isak Snyman’s 10-year sentence was suspended for five years on condition he repay the funds in R50 000 monthly instalments until the balance is paid in full.

Rikhotso said at the time that a Brits couple had hired Snyman in 2010 to purchase and register properties on their behalf.

“Approximately R4 million was deposited into his trust account thereafter. Instead of purchasing the properties, the accused misappropriated the funds.”

It’s not known what Synman did with the money, but when he failed to deliver the properties, the couple opened a case against him.

