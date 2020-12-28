Adjusted level 3 lockdown: alcohol sales banned, a tighter curfew and more...

From midnight tonight, South Africa will enter an adjusted level 3 lockdown until January 15.

In his speech to the nation earlier this evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said several of the level 3 regulations are being strengthened to further limit the potential for transmission while doing everything possible to keep the economy open.

He said the decision by the Cabinet was taken to minimise the risk of super-spreading events even further.

He said as the number of people with active infections rises, there is a greater risk of an infected person without symptoms being present in a gathering and spreading the virus.

"We want to decrease unsafe interactions between people, we want to increase the implementation of our five key prevention measures – social distancing, masks, hand hygiene, symptom-checking and testing. We also want to decrease the burden on health-care services so that resources can be directed to meet the needs of Covid-19 and other patients,“ Ramaphosa said.