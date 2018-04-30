Ten aid South Sudanese workers who were taken by an armed group last week were returned to Juba by a team from the International Committee of the Red Cross. Picture: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Johannesburg - Ten aid South Sudanese workers who were taken by an armed group last week were returned to the capital Juba on Monday by a team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The aid workers were transported by ICRC aircraft from an area around Yei to the capital.

“The ICRC has a long-standing record as a neutral intermediary in these kinds of situations. We are pleased that these ten aid workers will now be able to return to their families,” said François Stamm, the head of delegation for the ICRC in South Sudan.

The ICRC said it provided the transportation of the released aid workers with the consent of all the parties involved and was not involved in any negotiations. None of the aid workers were ICRC staff members.

“While we are relieved these 10 humanitarians have been released, we want to remind all parties to the conflict that aid workers are never a target,” Stamm added.

African News Agency/ANA