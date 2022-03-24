10 best international airports in Africa: SA and Moroccan airports fly high

Cape Town – An updated report by the African Airlines Association (Afraa), detailed how the Covid-19 pandemic hammered Africa’s aviation industry last year, resulting in an estimated $8.6 billion revenue loss, according to Business Insider Africa.
Airports play a key role in driving economic activity, after a global health crisis brought many economies to their knees. With that said, here is a list of the 10 best international airports in Africa, courtesy of the 2021 World Airports Awards which was organised by Skytrax.
The report found that South African and Moroccan airports dominate the top 10 list, with zero representation from West Africa
1.Cape Town International Airport, South Africa.
2. King Shaka International Airport, South Africa.
3. OR Tambo International Airport, South Africa.
4. Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritius.
5. Marrakesh Menara Airport, Morocco.
6. Mohammed V International Airport, Casablanca, Morocco.
7. Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.
8. Kigali International Airport, Rwanda.
9. Port Elizabeth International Airport, South Africa.
10. Bram Fischer International Airport, Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Annually, Skytrax’s airport customer satisfaction survey focuses on customer service and facilities in more than 500 airports around the world, in a bid to determine the best airports in different parts of the world, according to Business Insider Africa.
The 2022 World Airport Awards have been postponed to June 16 at Passenger Terminal Expo being held in Paris, France.
IOL