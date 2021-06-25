10 dead after consuming herbal drink in Nigeria

Cape Town - Authorities in Biogberu village, Kwara State, in Nigeria have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of 10 people who died after consuming a local herbal mixture. According to local newspaper reports, the incident occurred in the rural community on June 18 but was reported on Wednesday.

According to The Guardian Nigeria, the two suspects, Okosi Musa and Worugura Julin, allegedly offered a woman of Fulani camp in Biogberu the local herbal mixture to cure a foot infection. It emerged that the pair instructed the woman to also ensure that all her family members drink from the mixture, to prevent the spread of the disease among them.

At the last count, 10 members, including the infected woman, had died, said Okasanmi, reported Xinhua news agency. The commissioner of police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident, adding that the two suspects are already helping the police in their investigation, Nigerian news publication The Tribune Online reported. In April, 10 people died after drinking expired orange-flavoured powdered drinks in the northern state of Kano.