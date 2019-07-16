Johannesburg – Ten villagers have been killed after Kirtawa village in Katsina state in Nigeria was raided by 300 gunmen who also burned cars and motorbikes, and stole cattle in what is believed to be a revenge attack for an earlier attack on the vigilantes by the villagers.

The weekend attack also involved the gunmen opening fire on security forces as they arrived on the scene, shooting out the tyres of an armoured vehicle and wounding a soldier and paramilitary officer before fleeing, the East African reported.