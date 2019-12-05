A man stands near the flooded Nairobi river, in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. Picture: Reuters/Njeri Mwangi

Johannesburg – One hundred Kenyans are dead, and approximately 30 000 have been displaced, following heavy rainfall and flooding across Kenya. The Uhuru dam in Ruiru, a town near the capital Nairobi, burst its banks early Thursday morning following heavy rainfall, the Daily Nation reported.

In Baringo South, in the Great Rift Valley, more than 70 families in the flood-prone Ng'ambo and Sintaan areas have been rendered homeless after houses were submerged in water following heavy downpours in the area and the Perkerra River bursting its banks.

River Sabaki in Kilifi County recently broke its banks thereby displacing about 1 000 people in Malindi and Magarini constituencies.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said about 30 000 people have been affected by the heavy rains.