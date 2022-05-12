Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

11 killed in Cameroon forest plane crash

The pilot who died in Cameroon plane crash identified as the daughter of former Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Senator Solomon Ewuga: Photo: Otunba Sesan Limelite/Facebook.

The pilot who died in Cameroon plane crash identified as the daughter of former Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Senator Solomon Ewuga: Photo: Otunba Sesan Limelite/Facebook.

Published May 12, 2022

Share

Cape Town – A passenger plane carrying 11 people crashed in a forest in central Cameroon on Wednesday, May 11.

Air traffic controllers had “lost radio contact with the aircraft” which, following an air and ground search, was later “located in the forest” near Nanga Eboko, around 150km north east of the capital Yaoundé, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement, citing an AFP report.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to local media reports, the cause of the crash remains unclear at this stage, but an investigation will be opened to determine the circumstances around the fatal crash.

The East African reported on Wednesday that the plane was chartered by a private company, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO) that maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline that runs between Cameroon and neighbouring Chad.

According to Nigeria news broadcaster Otunba Sesan Limelite, “The pilot who died in Cameroon plane crash was identified as the daughter of former Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Senator Solomon Ewuga, ” Otunba said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

More on this

Wednesday’s fatal crash was the first major air catastrophe reported in Cameroon since 2007, when a Kenya Airways plane carrying 114 people crashed after take-off from Douala Airport. There were no survivors in that accident.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

AfricaAviation AccidentsDeaths and Tributes

Share