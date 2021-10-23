11 security personnel killed in Niger attack

Eleven Nigerien security personnel died in an ambush against a regional prefect's motorcade near the country's border with Burkina Faso on Wednesday, the interior ministry said on Friday. The ministry's toll was higher than the deaths reported by local officials.

The attack by suspected jihadists on the convoy transporting the Bankilare district prefect was the first against government officials in Tillaberi. It is part of the "tri-border" zone between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, known for high levels of attacks by jihadists linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group (IS), especially against civilians. The ministry said in a statement that 10 National Guard personnel and one gendarme "fell on the field of honour", adding that three more people had been wounded.