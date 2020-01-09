File picture: Pexels

Rustenburg - Eleven Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers were injured when their bus lost control, descended a slope near Kuwadzana 6 and veered off the road before landing on its side. The country's deputy director for military police, lieutenant-colonel Velancio Gotami, told the Herald the accident occurred on Wednesday night.

The bus was on its way from Inkomo Barracks to Norton and had around 30 passengers aboard.

Gotami said five of the officers were in a critical state.

All of the injured were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and others to Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks (formerly KG VI).