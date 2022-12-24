352 Christmas is first celebrated. But the modern Christmas celebrations are adaptations of more traditional folklore from pre-Christian cultures.

Story continues below Advertisement

1492 Christopher Columbus’ flagship, Santa María, runs aground off Hispaniola (Haiti). The crew are left to found a colony while Columbus returns to Spain. On his return he finds no trace of them. 1487 Bartolomeu Dias enters a wide bay (Luderitz Bay) after sailing for three weeks along the arid coast of south-west Africa. 1819 Struggle icon Nxele Makana drowns while escaping from Robben Island

More on this What happened at the Shobashobane Christmas Day massacre

1899 A Boer shell fired at Ladysmith carries a plum pudding for the besieged inhabitants. 1914 Second day of the Christmas Truce on the Western front. In the week leading up to Christmas Day, many French, German and British soldiers cross trenches to exchange seasonal greetings. There are joint burial ceremonies, prisoner swaps, carol singing and soccer games, although hostilities continue in some sectors. The truce is not unique to Christmas and reflects a mood of ‘live and let live’, where opposing infantry would fraternise in moments of humanity amidst one of the most violent conflicts of human history. 1939 US department store Montgomery Ward introduces Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer.

Story continues below Advertisement

1942 Soviet artillery and tanks bombard the German armies at Stalingrad. 1979 Soviet forces invade Afghanistan to prop up the communist government. 1991 USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev quits.

Story continues below Advertisement