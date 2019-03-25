Relatives and friends watch as survivors disembark from a boat after being rescued from a flooded area of Buzi district, 200km outside Beira. Picture: Themba Hadebe/AP

Beira, Mozambique - The number of people in makeshift camps after a powerful cyclone in Mozambique has risen by 18 000 to 128,000 but the death toll remains roughly unchanged at 447, Land and Environment Minister Celso Correia said on Monday.

"The loss of lives remains the same as yesterday," Correia said. "The number of people saved in INGC (National Institute of Disaster Management) camps has increased to 128 000," Correia told reporters at a briefing.