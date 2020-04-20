13 added to Egypt's terrorism watch list over alleged ties to Muslim Brotherhood

Cape Town - Egypt's Cairo Criminal Court has added 13 people, including former legislator Zyad Elelaimy, to its terrorism watch list for allegedly collaborating with the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, according to broadcaster Al Jazeera. The 13 will remain on the north African country's watch list for five years, the government said. Elelaimy, who was a key figure in Egypt’s 2011 popular uprising that toppled long-time president Hosni Mubarak, was arrested in June 2019. He was arrested during a security raid and detained on trumped-up terrorism charges under Case no. 930 of 2019, known as the Hope Case. Also among the 13 is Ramy Shaath, a prominent activist who holds Egyptian citizenship and was arrested two months after Elelaimy.

According to Stockholm-based publication the Middle East Observer, since their arrest the pair have been charged with joining the Muslim Brotherhood, which was banned in 2013 when Egypt's military deposed its leader and then president Mohamed Morsi.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a transnational Sunni Islamist movement that was considered the largest political force in Egypt at the time.

A court found that Muslim Brotherhood members had tasked other members of the group to carry out activities against the state.

Authorities are able to freeze assets and place travel bans on those on the watch list.

According to online publication Egypt Today, the criminal court's decision is in fulfilment of Egypt's commitment to the United Nations Charter, UN Security Council resolutions as well as Article 237 of the Egyptian constitution on combating terrorism and tracking its funding sources while preserving rights and liberties.

African News Agency (ANA)