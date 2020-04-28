13 doctors test positive for Covid-19 in Ghana

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria – At least 13 doctors have tested positive for the coronavirus in Ghana, an official of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) said on Tuesday. News Agency of Nigeria reported that the Ashanti regional chairperson of the GMA, Paa Baidoo, had disclosed this during a media briefing in Accra. It was said that Baidoo blamed the situation on the poor distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health facilities across the country in the fight against Covid-19. “The virus affects virtually everybody, with no respect for the rich, poor, educated or non-educated, including our health-care professionals – nurses, pharmacists and administrators,” he was quoted as saying. Baidoo said medical professionals were facing an all-time-high challenge of inadequate PPE due to an improper mode of distribution.

"This endangers the lives of health-care workers," he said.

According to the news agency, on Tuesday the Ashanti region had 69 cases of Covid-19, the second-highest number in the country.

World Health Organisation figures on Tuesday showed 1 550 cases of Covid-19, with 11 deaths.

Elsewhere, on Monday, two Nigerian police officers in Ondo State were said to have tested positive for the coronavirus, The Guardian reported.

The Nigerian publication said Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu disclosed this during a weekly broadcast on Covid-19 in the state.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Ondo State has eight cases of the coronavirus, after recording five cases over the weekend.

“The fourth and fifth cases occurred on Saturday while the sixth, seventh and eighth cases were discovered on Sunday. The fourth and fifth cases are officers of the Nigerian Police Force, serving under the Lagos State Police Command," Akeredolu was quoted as saying.

African News Agency (ANA)