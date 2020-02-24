File picture: IANS

Rustenburg - Police in Zambia have arrested 14 more people in connection with the mob killings of people suspected of chemical spray attacks, local media reported. The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation said eight people were arrested in the Kaoma district of Western Province over the murder of 54-year-old Clifford Nosiku by a mob on Friday after he was accused of being involved in the so-called 'gassing' assaults.

Police spokeswoman Esther Katongo told the broadcaster that those arrested included the deceased's nephew Sitwala Namate, who participated when the mob descended on the victim with sticks and stones, not realising it was his uncle.

Other suspects have been identified as Kazhila Mutondo Clearance, Kaingu Sikasiye, Mushiba Mushoke, John Mukamba, Felix Mwinga, Moris Mubiana Mukelebai and Paul Misheki Katongo.

Police arrested a further six suspects in Kabwe, Central Province after another mob justice attack which killed the victim, suspected of a chemical spray attack at Katondo primary school, Katongo said.