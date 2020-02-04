Parents and teachers gather near the scene of a stampede at Kakamega primary school. Picture: Stringer/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Kakamegat, Kenya - Kenyan police said on Monday they have launched investigations into a stampede at a local primary school in western Kenya that resulted in the death of 14 pupils and 38 injuries. David Kabena, Kakamega divisional police commander, said the stampede occurred at Kakamega Primary School at around 5 pm when the pupils were rushing out of classrooms.

Kabena told journalists that the stampede happened as the pupils of class 5 were leaving the classroom located on the top floor of a three-storey building.

Thirteen died on the spot, most of whom fell down from the stairs, while 39 others were admitted to a hospital, one of whom later died and four were in critical condition.

Twenty have been discharged after treatment. "We have launched investigations to establish the cause of the stampede," said the police commander.