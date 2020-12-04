14 sentenced to death for gruesome murder of DRC rapper twins

Matadi, DR Congo - A court in the Democratic Republic of Congo has sentenced 14 men to death for the murder of twin brothers, who were burned alive in a remote community, a prosecution lawyer said Friday.

The 14 were found guilty on Thursday of the killing of Max Nsenga Ntumba and Perce Muamba Ntumba, two rap artists from the capital Kinshasa who were in the southwestern Central Kongo province, Tresor Lobo told AFP.

In all, 25 people were charged over the killings on the night of July 30, but the court acquitted nine suspects for lack of evidence and separated proceedings for the other two.

The two rappers, aged 28, were severely beaten and then set on fire in the village of Kinzau Mvuete after they were accused of trying to steal the motorcycle of a man who was giving them a ride.

Local media said the twins were headed for Matadi, 60 kilometres (31 miles) to the west of the village, to give concerts at the invitation of a music producer