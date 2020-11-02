15 die of mysterious disease in Nigeria’s Delta State

Pretoria - At least 15 people have died of an unknown disease in the Ute Okpu and Idumesa communities in Ika North-East local government area of Delta State, Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday, the Delta State government said investigations have revealed that the epidemic, which started about two weeks ago, has killed numerous people in the neighbouring communities.

The local government is concerned about the mysterious deaths in both communities and has assured residents that they will do everything possible to curb the disease.

Delta State health commissioner Dr Mordi Ononye said the mysterious disease has claimed the lives of people between the ages of 18 and 25 in the past two weeks.

According to Ononye, the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has given a directive to the state ministry of health to immediately investigate the deaths, identify the cause and effect containment measures.