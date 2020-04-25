17 killed in attack near Congo national park known for its gorillas

Goma - At least 17 people were killed in an attack on civilians near Congo's Virunga National Park on Friday, said the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature (ICCN).

At least 12 park rangers, four civilians and one ICCN driver were killed after a civilian vehicle became the target of the assailants' fire, the institute said. Four other people were injured.

Though no group claimed responsibility for the attack, local civil society leader Jonas Pandasi said the Rwandan Hutu militia FDLR, which is active in the region, was behind the attack.

Virunga National Park, on the border to Uganda and Rwanda, is famous for its mountain gorillas, which can be found only in the region.

Two mountain gorillas are seen in the Virunga National Park in eastern Congo. The park, home to about a third of the world's mountain gorillas, has barred visitors until June 1, 2020, citing "advice from scientific experts indicating that primates, including mountain gorillas, are likely susceptible to complications arising from the Covid-19 virus." Picture: Jerome Delay/AP

The park and its rangers are threatened by militias and poachers on a consistent basis. Several militias are active in eastern Congo, whose main concern is maintaining control over valuable mineral resources.

A porter carries a sack to the top of the Nyiragongo volcano inside the Virunga National Park near the eastern Congolese city of Goma. Picture: Baz Ratner/Reuters

dpa