Johannesburg - At least 17 people have been arrested in Burundi's largest city Bujumbura over a Ponzi scheme, online publication RegionWeek reported.
It quoted the spokesman for the public security and disasters management ministry, Pierre Nkurikiye, as saying a probe into the company behind the scheme, Crowd1, was underway.
Crowd1 hit the headlines in Burundi recently when it launched a scheme which offered participants dividends for recruiting new investors.
Nkurikiye expressed concern that Burundi nationals kept flocking to such schemes which made false "get-rich-quick" promises, despite regular warnings from the government.
Representatives of such scheme deny accusations of fleecing the public of their money, arguing that they offer a platform for genuine network marketing.