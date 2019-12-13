File picture: Elisabet Ottosson/Flickr

Despite significant increase in the number of children whose births are officially registered in Nigeria from 30 percent in 2013 to 43 percent in 2018, about 17 million children under five remain unregistered. This is according to a new UNICEF report on global birth registration, “Birth Registration for Every Child by 2030: Are we on track?” released on Wednesday.,

UNICEF said 17 million Nigerian children had remained ‘invisible’ because their births were not registered.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, said: “We’ve come a long way in Nigeria and ensuring that children are registered through the health services is making a big difference, but still too many children are slipping through the cracks.

About 17 million Nigerian children under five remain unregistered, UNICEF said.

African News Agency (ANA)