18-month-old baby infected with Covid-19 in Mozambique

RUSTENBURG - An 18-month-old baby and a five-year-old toddler are among 115 people who have been infected with Covid-19 in Mozambique, local media reported.

According to O Pais, eight more people were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Thursday, including the two children. The source of their infection was not yet known.

The ministry of health said the baby was diagnosed at Maputo Central Hospital and investigations were underway to find out how she got the virus.

"Right now we are tracking the countries and the closest contacts, but we know that it (baby) was not infected by the parents," the national director of health observation at the National Institute of Health Sergio Chicumbe said.

"There is a suspicion of a grandfather who recently had symptoms of fevers and we are currently investigating whether it was through this relative or not. The contact line is being investigated."