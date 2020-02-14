Bamako - At least 21 people were dead or missing on Friday after an attack on a village that was the scene last year of Mali's worst civilian massacre in recent memory, the government said.
A government statement did not say who carried out the attack on Friday morning on Ogossagou, a village of Fulani herders in central Mali. Moulaye Guindo, mayor of the nearby town of Bankass, said at least 20 people had been killed.
In the attack on Ogossagou last March, suspected militiamen from a rival group killed more than 150 civilians, part of spiralling ethnic and jihadi violence in West Africa's vast Sahel region.
"They came and shot everything that moved," said Hamadou Dicko from Fulani association Tabital Pulaaku, who put the death toll at 22 minimum.
Guindo and another local official, who declined to be named, said Ogossagou had come under attack less than 24 hours after Malian troops who had been stationed near Ogossagou left their base.