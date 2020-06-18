224 Ghanaians repatriated from the UK

CAPE TOWN - Ghanaians who were stuck in the United Kingdom due to the country’s Covid-19 lockdown have been repatriated, Citi Newsroom reported.

The 224 Ghanaians arrived back in their home country on Wednesday, where they were checked in by Ghana Immigration Service personnel and health officers.

The group had agreed to foot the bill for their flights and 14-day mandatory quarantine at a hotel, according to the government’s precondition for their evacuation.

However, some citizens said the precondition was “excessive” and highlighted their concern as many of them had run out of money while they were stranded abroad. Many said they just could not afford the costs.

Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration responded to the concerns, saying consultations were under way to find a way to reduce the quarantine costs.