23 women killed in road accident in northern Zambia

Lusaka - Twenty-three women were killed while 35 others were injured in a road accident in the early hours of Monday in Nsama District in Zambia's Northern Province, the country's road transport and safety agency said Monday. The accident, which involved a light truck that was carrying 58 women from the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) who was travelling back from a conference, occurred when the truck overturned while descending a hill.

Alinani Msisya, the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), said the accident occurred when the diver of the light truck lost control and overturned as it was descending the hill. "The agency has dispatched a team of officers to investigate the cause of the road traffic crash to ensure that such incidences are mitigated," he said in a statement. The full accident investigation report will be made available to the public in due course, he added.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema expressed sadness on the death of the accident victims. "We are saddened to hear the tragic news. We send our message of condolences and prayers to the church and the affected families. We also wish the injured a quick recovery," he said in a statement. Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Zambia, often caused by the poor state of roads, reckless driving, and some instances of overloading.