25 people in Madagascar made to sweep the streets for not wearing a mask

CAPE TOWN - Twenty-five people in Madagascar were sentenced to sweep the streets of Antananarivo, the island’s capital, after law enforcement officials caught them outdoors without a face mask.

President Andry Rajoelina enforced a law which came into effect on April 27, ordering people in three cities to wear a face covering to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Images were widely circulated on social media of the 25 people who defied the new law, who had embarrassed looks on their faces as they swept the dusty streets of Antananarivo.

A further 500 people were penalised in Antananarivo and Fianarantsoa as a result of disobeying the new law, according to police deputy head Christian Rakotobe.

The new law was announced on April 20 along with campaigns to educate the public and distribute face coverings. The announcement was made early to warn citizens of the consequences of not wearing a face mask when they are outside in the cities of Antananarivo, Fianarantsoa and Toamasina.