Johannesburg - Twenty-six words unique to Nigeria have made it to the latest edition of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED).
According to OED, the majority of the new additions were "borrowings from Nigerian languages, or unique Nigerian coinages that have only begun to be used in English in the second half of the twentieth century, mostly in the 1970s and 1980s".
"By focusing on contemporary language in this update, and adding words and phrases that form part of the everyday vocabulary of today’s Nigerians, we hope to give a flavour of English-speaking which, as [Nigerian writer] Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie put it, is rooted in a Nigerian experience."
The OED team said the oldest original Nigerian addition was next tomorrow, meaning the day after tomorrow.
"It was first used in written English as a noun in 1953, and as an adverb in 1964.