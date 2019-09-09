Violence in northern Burkina Faso has left at least 29 people dead as the West African country continues to deal with extremist violence. Picture: Reuters/Arnaud Brunet

Johannesburg – Violence in northern Burkina Faso over the weekend has left at least 29 people dead as the West African country continues to deal with extremist violence in a region plagued by a militant insurgency. At least 15 people, most of them traders, were killed on Sunday when a vehicle transporting people and goods hit an IED in the Barsalogho area, Al Araby reported government spokesman, Remis Fulgance Dandjinou, saying in a statement.

In a separate attack around 50 kilometres away another 14 people were killed when food vans travelling in convoy were attacked, the spokesman added.

“Military reinforcements have been deployed and a thorough search is under way,” Dandjinou said.

An insurgency broke out in 2015 after spreading from neighbouring Mali and since then the country’s military has been increasingly targeted by the extremists.

Earlier this month an attack on a military base killed 24.

More than 500 people have been killed in attacks carried out by the insurgents.

African News Agency (ANA)