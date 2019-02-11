File picture: Pexels

Kampala - At least four people were killed and seven others injured on Sunday when a commuter passenger taxi in which they were travelling plunged into a river in the eastern Ugandan district of Ngora, a police spokesperson in the region said. East Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Michael Odongo, told Xinhua by telephone that the tragedy occurred after a taxi travelling from the eastern district of Pallisa to Serere plunged into River Agu Bridge, along Ngora-Serere Highway.

"We have recovered three bodies. Our police and local rescue teams are searching for a body of a nine-month-old baby who is missing," said Odongo.

"The taxi driver was attempting to overtake another car in a corner approaching to the bridge. In the process he lost control, knocked the pavement and plunged into the river," he said.

The spokesperson said the Chinese engineers of China Geo Engineering Corporation, constructing the Agu water treatment plant, used their excavator to pull out the commuter taxi and its occupants.

He said the bodies of the deceased and the injured people were taken to Ngora Freda Carr hospital for postmortem and medical care respectively.

"The accident was caused as a result of careless and reckless driving," said Odongo. Uganda registers about 20 000 road accidents each year, with some 2 000 deaths, making it one of the countries with the highest traffic death rates, according to police statistics.

Xinhua