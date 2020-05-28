40 killed in DRC after rebel group attacks village

CAPE TOWN - Forty people were killed in the north-eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the latest gruesome attack on civilians in the mountainous jungles near the Ugandan border, officials said.

Fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group, which was driven out of Uganda in the late 1990s, attacked Samboko village in the city of Bunia, said Omar Kavota from the Study Centre for the Promotion of Peace, Democracy and Human Rights (CEPADHO).

A day after killing at least 17 in the nearby village of Makutano, ADF members killed at least 40 people with machetes and looted food and valuables early on Tuesday, international news broadcaster Al Jazeera reported.

More than 400 people have been killed in attacks attributed to the ADF since the army began an offensive to oust the group from its bases last year, according to the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), a research initiative that maps unrest in the region.

Following two months of relative quiet, the area has seen a rise in deadly attacks in the last three weeks, KST said.