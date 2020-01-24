The Central African Republic (CAR) is in need of US$ 401 million to implement "lifesaving interventions" as it experiences a humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Cape Town - The Central African Republic (CAR) is in need of $401 million to implement "life-saving interventions" as it experiences a humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). About 2.6 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection – more than half of the population. Among them, more than 50% need immediate assistance to survive.

To meet the needs of the most vulnerable, the government of CAR and the Humanitarian Country Team officially launched the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) this week.

OCHA said that based on a common analysis of humanitarian needs, the HRP aimed to address critical issues related to physical and mental well-being, living conditions and protection of the most vulnerable.

Civilians in CAR continue to bear the brunt of the crisis. Security and access constraints continue to hinder access to vulnerable people.