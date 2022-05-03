5 Things to expect this week at the 2022 Africa Travel Indaba in Durban

Cape Town - South Africa’s Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu, has opened the Trade Floor giving various exhibitors an opportunity to showcase their offerings to the tourism sector at this 2022 edition of the Africa Travel Indaba in Durban. South Africa’s Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo said over 19,000 meetings had been arranged in the conference for matchmaking between the right buyers and the right exhibitors, according to a Xinhua report.

The conference is taking place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre and Durban Exhibition Centre from 2 to 5 May 2022. Here are 5 things that you can expect at this year's Indaba: 1. This year's Indaba boasts no less than 126 authentic and uniquely African products and experiences.

2. Over 539 buyers will also travel from across the world to come and interact with these products and experiences. 3. The Travel Indaba opens up with Business Opportunities and Networking Day (BONDay) on 2 May 2022, with a workshop for small to medium-sized enterprises and youth taking centre stage. 4. Digital transformation will feature prominently at Indaba, with two plenaries discussing its role in the future of tourism as a sector operating in the digital age, Indaba organisers have said.

5. About 4000 delegates are expected to attend, while the Indaba is expected to generate about R 72.5 million in income for the city's economy.