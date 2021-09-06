5 things you need to know about Guinea’s coup leader - Colonel Mamadi Doumboya

Cape Town - On Sunday September 5, the mutinying soldiers of the Guinea military forces detained the country's president, Alpha Condé (83), and took to state television, announcing that it was in the process of dissolving the current constitution of the West African country. The man who has been front and centre in the sudden overthrow of Condé’s government is Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the commander of the country's Special Forces Unit.

Here are 5 things you should know about Colonel Mamady Doumbouya; 1. Doumbouya was born on March 4, 1980 in Kankan Region of Guinea. He is married to a European woman and has three children. 2. He was a French legionnaire holding the rank of corporal before he returned to the West African country in 2018 to lead the Special Forces Group, which is an elite military unit created by President Condé, according to reports.

3. Doumbouya has several years of military experience which included operational missions in Afghanistan, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Central African Republic and other assignments in Israel, Cyprus, and the United Kingdom, according to news and information website, Opoyi.com. 4. Doumbouya has also had military training in Israel, Cyprus, United Kingdom. In Israel, he completed the operational protection specialist training at the International Security Academy, according to news website PM News Nigeria. 5. According to reports, he also completed the unit commanders training course at the Infantry Application School in Senegal, the training of staff officers in Libreville as well as the Paris War School.