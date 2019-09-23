Police officers stand on the debris of a collapsed school classroom, in Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: Reuters/Njeri Mwangi

Johannesburg - At least seven Kenyan school pupils have died after a classroom collapsed on them at Precious Talent School, on Ngong Road in Nairobi County, while another 17 have been admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi. Meanwhile, the Kenya Red Cross said Monday’s tragedy has also left dozens of pupils trapped in the two-storey building.

TV footage showed rescue teams from Kenya Red Cross, St John’s Ambulance, school workers, residents and other Good Samaritans combing through the rubble and lifting blocks as they battled to save the trapped children, the East African reported.

There were no fire engines on site and many used bare hands to save lives, bringing into question the city county’s disaster preparedness.

Some parents and school neighbours said they had previously raised concerns over the safety and stability of the building after it was reported that the floors of the classrooms were made of wood and on it slab held together by wire mesh.

African News Agency (ANA)