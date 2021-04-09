’A great man’, African leaders pay tribute to Prince Philip

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday at the age of 99, was a great man and a remarkable public figure who lived an extraordinary, African leaders said. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta described Prince Philip as a great man who worked for a peaceful co-existence of the human race. “His Royal Highness Prince Philip has been a towering symbol of family values and the unity of the British people as well as the entire global community,” Kenyatta said. “Certainly, we mourn a great man who cherished and worked for peaceful co-existence of the human race.” President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined other world leaders in mourning Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who passed away Friday.



Read more: https://t.co/pyb1k5IWnO pic.twitter.com/lEe1l0XbI6 — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) April 9, 2021 Kenyatta said he received the news with “great sorrow and a deep sense of loss” and said the people of Kenya stood in solidarity with the Royal Family, the United Kingdom and the world in mourning.

Making the announcement on it’s official Twitter profile, the Royal Family said Prince Philip, died peacefully on Friday morning at Windsor Castle.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his deep condolences to Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family.

Prince Philip was the longest-serving consort in the history of the British monarchy.

“President Ramaphosa says South Africa’s thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty, the Royal Family, the government and people of the United Kingdom as they mourn their loss,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“The president says Prince Philip was a remarkable public figure who lived an extraordinary life and who will be fondly remembered by many people around the world.”

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth got married at Westminster Abbey in 1947 and had four children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan conveyed her condolences on social media and said they stood with the Royal Family in this difficult time.

“On behalf of the government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, I convey my heartfelt condolences to you Your Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, and through you to the people of the United Kingdom following the sudden demise of HRH Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh,” she wrote on Twitter.

“We stand with you during this difficult time of loss and mourning. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Amen @RoyalFamily.”

On behalf of the Government and the People of the United Republic of Tanzania, I convey my heartfelt condolences to you Your Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, and through you to the People of the United Kingdom following the sudden demise of HRH Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh — Samia Suluhu (@SuluhuSamia) April 9, 2021

Cameroonian President Paul Biya said Prince Philip embodied the monarchy and contributed to the success of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

“I salute the memory of Prince Philip, who was always at your side to embody the monarchy and contribute to the success of your reign,” he wrote in a letter to Queen Elizabeth.

“My wife and I wish to express our deepest sympathy to you, the royal family, the government and the British nation at this time of sorrow.

“I associate with this the compassionate feelings of the friendly people of Cameroon. Please accept, your majesty, with my respect, the renewed assurance of my highest consideration.”

I salute the memory of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

He embodied the monarchy and contributed to the success of her reign. #PaulBiya#Cameroon pic.twitter.com/37o5UvFetm — President Paul BIYA (@PR_Paul_BIYA) April 9, 2021

Biya said Prince Philip’s legacy includes his fight for the protection of the environment as the president of the World Wildlife Fund.

Posting to social media, Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa sent condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom.

“My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the @RoyalFamily on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mnangagwa posted.

My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the @RoyalFamily on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip. May his soul rest in eternal peace. — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) April 9, 2021

Making the announcement, the Royal Family said further announcements would be made in due course.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

The family also announced an online Book of Condolence, available on the Royal website, for people who want to send a personal message of condolence to the family.

African News Agency