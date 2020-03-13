A year later, thousands in southern Africa still homeless due to Cyclone Idai

Durban - Tens of thousands of people are still homeless or living in "appalling" conditions a year after Cyclone Idai devastated parts of Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, Amnesty International said on Friday. People across the countries were housed in makeshift accommodation and at risk of diseases such as cholera. Financial support for recovery programmes from the international community had dwindled and government rebuilding efforts continued at a slow pace, said the organisation. “A year after Cyclone Idai tore through Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, many of the people affected are experiencing the worst face of the climate crisis. They are barely surviving,” said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s deputy director for east and southern Africa. “Tens of thousands of people are still homeless, with some living in UN provided shelters, and others in makeshift structures, unable to access basic sanitation, and at risk of cholera and other opportunistic diseases.

"Children are out of school and healthcare facilities are yet to be fully rebuilt. Given the dire situation in the countries and the responsibilities for the climate crisis, wealthier states and multilateral donors need to pledge more than they have done and ensure money reaches those who need it.”

The organisation said that in the year since the cyclone hit the region, less than half of the USD$450 million needed for relief and recovery assistance to communities affected by the cyclone in Zimbabwe and Mozambique has been secured, with just over $40,000 committed in the first quarter of 2020.

"Mozambique, the hardest hit of the three southern African nations, hosted a pledging conference in May 2019 to secure support for reconstruction and long-term resilience building. The conference raised $1.2-billion USD – less than a third of requirements."

Cyclone Idai hit Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique between March 14 and 16 2019. It was one of the southern hemisphere’s worst ever natural disasters, killing more than 1,000 people and leaving more than three million more without food, water, shelter and critical infrastructure.

African News Agency (ANA)