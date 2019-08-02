Dr. Stella Nyanzi

Johannesburg – Dr Stella Nyanzi, from Makarere University in the capital Kampala, is due to be sentenced on Friday after being found guilty of insulting President Yoweri Museveni, his wife Janet and his late mother Esteri Kokundeka in a Facebook post. In March 2017, Nyanzi referred to Museveni as "a pair of buttocks."

She could face a three-year prison sentence or a fine of 72 currency points with each point valued at $5, the East African reported. The charge under The Computer Misuse Act has been a test case on reigning in cyber-based criticism.

The controversial academic dismissed her lawyers and decided to represent herself on Thursday, a decision the court accepted.

“I can sacrifice motherhood to whatever altar I need to. I was born for this moment. I will speak to dictators in any language possible,” Dr Nyanzi told the Court presided over by Gladys Kamashanyu.

Nyanzi has been in custody in Luzira Prison in Kampala since last year.

The medical anthropologist, feminist, gay rights activist, and scholar of sexuality, family planning, and public health, made headlines several years ago when she stripped at the university in protest against being locked out of her office by the university administration after she refused to take part in a PHD research programme.

She has been arrested numerous times for her political activism.

African News Agency (ANA)