Africa CDC declares Mpox a public health emergency as cases surge across continent

The alarming increase on Mpox cases across African countries has prompted the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to declare the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS). This allows for the Africa CDC to mobilise resources across the continent to arrest the situation. The Africa CDC said at least 14 African countries, including previously unaffected nations like Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, have reported Mpox outbreaks.

"So far in 2024, these countries have confirmed 2,863 cases and 517 deaths, primarily in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Suspected cases across the continent have surged past 17,000, a significant increase from 7,146 cases in 2022 and 14,957 cases in 2023. This is just the tip of the iceberg when we consider the many weaknesses in surveillance, laboratory testing and contact tracing," it said. The Africa CDC said between May 2022 and July 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), however, Africa did not receive the support it urgently needed during this time. Africa CDC Director General, Dr Jean Kaseya, noted that the decision to declare Mpox in Africa a PHECS came after consultation with the CDC Emergency Consultative Group (ECG), chaired by the esteemed Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

According to Karim, limited surveillance and evidence suggest the situation could be more severe than currently understood. According to the WHO, the latest available data (June 2024) shows a total of 934 new laboratory-confirmed Mpox cases and four deaths across 26 countries. In South Africa, there have been 24 confirmed cases of Mpox; 12 in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal and one on the Western Cape, with three deaths reported.

The Department of Health in SA further confirmed that another batch of Tecovirimat, also known as TPOXX, has been donated by the WHO as part of ongoing support to the country`s response efforts to this preventable and manageable disease. What is Mpox? Mpox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, sexual contact, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. The incubation period of mpox is usually from six to 13 days but can range from five to 21 days.

What are the symptoms of Mpox? Some of the common symptoms of Mpox include a rash which may last for two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands (lymph nodes). The painful rash looks like blisters or sores, and can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, groin, genital and/or anal regions.