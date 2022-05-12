Africa Month: 5 things to look forward to on the continent this May

Cape Town – May is Africa Month in which we commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963, the precursor to the AU. Africa Month also allows us to reflect on the continent’s progress and the common challenges that she faces.

The aspirations of Africa are many and the sustainability of food and nutrition is high on the agenda. The AU has appropriately themed this year’s celebration 2022: The Year of Nutrition. Here are 5 things to look out for this Africa month.

Kenya A few Kenyan artistes and content creators are set to share the stage with British actor Idris Elba in Nigeria for the YouTube Africa Day Concert this month, writes online Kenyan news publication The Star. Returning for the third year in a row, YouTube Africa Day concert is part of the Africa Month of May’s line-up. It will feature a number of Africa’s finest music stars.

University of the Witwatersrand A showcase of insights and African cuisine to commemorate Africa Month themed 2022: The Year of Nutrition – Wits University. “Join the Wits Business School and partners as they share insights around this topic. Discussions will contribute to marshalling a greater and co-ordinated response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and mitigating food security challenges. Also look out for demonstrations and recipes using indigenous foods,” according to the university.

Picture: David Ritchie/ANA South Africa South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, launched Africa Month on May 9 with the Umoja Africa Carnival and Parade in Midrand, Joburg. A series of events will be hosted throughout the month of May by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to celebrate Africa Month including a celebration of Africa Day on May 25, according to the department.

Netflix Netflix is set to showcase African talent and stories to its subscribers around the world through a collection dubbed ‘From Cape to Cairo’ which was launched on May 1 during Africa Month. The collection is a response to calls for media houses to invest in creating the space for African content creators to share their stories about Africa to the world by supporting investment in content production and promoting access to continental and global audiences with an aim of changing the view and narratives about Africa to the world and showcasing African talent and culture.

Africa was estimated to have a population of 1.25 billion in 2018 and is the fastest urbanising continent, with a growth rate of more than 2.6%. Loyiso Mkize is a South African visual artist. Photographer: David Ritchie. The large youth population presents a potential demographic dividend that, if adequately leveraged with the right investments, could contribute to accelerating sustainable and equitable development, according to the African Union. UCT