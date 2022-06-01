Africa News Today - 1 June 2022

1/2

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Wednesday hosted a Madaraka Day State Luncheon at State House, Nairobi...#MadarakaDay2022 pic.twitter.com/QMCswLI7Z4 — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) June 1, 2022 Kenya marks 59 years of independence from British rule Madaraka Day is a national holiday that is celebrated every June 1 annually in the Republic of Kenya.

It commemorates the day in 1963 that Kenya attained internal self rule after being a British colony since 1920. President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Wednesday hosted a Madaraka Day State Luncheon at State House in the capital Nairobi, that was attended by visiting Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio and first lady Fatima Maada Bio as well as several national leaders among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Read More Here:

– Zimbabwe: 13 000 arrested for immigration-related offences Zimbabwe arrested about 13 000 people for immigration-related offences during the first four months of 2022, state media reported on Sunday.

Quoting figures from the Department of Immigration, The Sunday Mail said most of those arrested were penalised for breaching the section of Zimbabwe’s Immigration Act that prohibits entry into the country through undesignated ports of entry. “We have managed to arrest 12 941 illegal immigrants so far,” the department is quoted as saying. This is about 7% of the more than 187 000 people who entered Zimbabwe between January and April this year, according to statistics from the immigration department.

The number of people entering or leaving the country has rapidly increased since the reopening of Zimbabwe’s land borders in February, with an average of 5 000 travellers passing through the ports of entry daily. The figures show that in January, 26 872 entered the country while 35 474 used official borders to exit. A total of 22 919 people were allowed entry into the country in February, with 15 482 exiting. The numbers rose sharply in March when 57 662 people entered Zimbabwe through the country’s borders while 39 589 exited.

Some 80 300 entered the country in April while 62 655 used the border to exit, according to the statistics. Source: APA. –

– WATCH: These are the seven African countries with confirmed monkeypox cases Seven African countries have cumulatively reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) nearly 1 400 monkeypox cases (1 392 suspected, 44 confirmed) so far this year.

This case count is for the year up until mid-May and is based on preliminary reports, the global health authority said in a statement on Tuesday. The cases have been reported from Cameroon, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone. WHO said that the number of cases in 2022 are slightly fewer than half of the cases reported in 2021.

While the virus has not spread to new non-endemic countries in Africa, within countries with outbreaks, the virus has been expanding its geographic reach in recent years. For example, until 2019, monkeypox in Nigeria was reported mainly in the south of the country, but since 2020 the virus has moved into central, eastern and northern parts of the country. WHO and partners are working to better understand the magnitude and cause of a global monkeypox outbreak which is atypical, as many cases are being reported in non-endemic countries that have not previously had significant spread among people with no travel to endemic zones, according to its statement. “We must avoid having two different responses to monkeypox – one for Western countries which are only now experiencing significant transmission and another for Africa,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

“We must work together and have joined-up global actions which include Africa’s experience, expertise and needs. This is the only way to ensure we reinforce surveillance and better understand the evolution of the disease, while scaling up readiness and response to curb any further spread,” she said. Read More Here –

Zimbabwe is hosting the 4th session of the Zimbabwe-Russia Intergovernmental Commission for Trade,Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation,in Harare.#ZimRussia#engagement pic.twitter.com/LecFJbTx6i — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) May 31, 2022 – Spotify announces Ghanaian singer Moliy as EQUAL Africa ambassador Music streaming service Spotify this week announced Ghanaian singer and songwriter Moliy as the EQUAL Africa ambassador for the month of June, the company said in a statement.