Africa News Today: this is the Nigerian robotics engineer who developed a bra that can detect breast cancer

Meet Nigerian robotics engineer Bolarinwa Kemisola

Story continues below Advertisement

Nigerian robotics engineer, Bolarinwa Kemisola, has developed a bra that can detect breast cancer. The smart bra contains a total of 14 sensors connected to a USB outlet with cables. In sub-Saharan Africa, studies say that breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer, with 129,000 new cases diagnosed in 2020, according to the World Health Organisation.

“My beloved aunt died of breast cancer in 2017 at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Nigeria because it was diagnosed late,” Bolarinwa said to SciDev.Net on what inspired her to develop the bra. In advocating STEM, we are launching THE STEM GENDER GAP . A STEM workshop for girl's introducing Coding and Simple electronics with Arduino. " If you educate a girl,you educate a nation".#nextweartechhub #GirlsWhoCode #Womenintech #STEMadvocate #arduino pic.twitter.com/DTNoYNnkdI — Bolarinwa Kemisola (@bolarinwakemis2) August 3, 2020 The system also includes a phone application where the procedure can be followed. The new device also helps to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Story continues below Advertisement

Africa News – Security forces clash with protesters in Somaliland

Story continues below Advertisement

Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region is in turmoil. Protesters on Thursday clashed with authorities, calling for presidential elections to be held in November. Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained widespread international recognition for its independence. The region has been mostly peaceful while Somalia has grappled with three decades of civil war.

Story continues below Advertisement

The president's current term ends in November but the opposition suspect Abdi wants to delay that election and accuse him of seeking an extension of his term through "Guurti", a council of elders that acts as the de factor parliament in Somaliland said. Reuters –

Ethiopia launches electricity production from GERD’s second turbine Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed started up electricity production from the second turbine at its controversial mega-dam on the Blue Nile on Thursday, despite continuing objections by Egypt and Sudan over the project. “We are generating power to support our economy and help millions of citizens get light,” said Ahmed, noting that his country does not have any intention to harm the downstream countries namely Sudan and Egypt.

Unit 10, which was inaugurated last February, is generating 270 MW of electricity. Combined, the two turbines will produce a total of 540 MW of electricity, it was noted. The premier said works have been finalized to carry on the third filling of the dam with 22 billion-cubic-meters of water amid opposition from Sudan and Egypt. Ethiopia, who views the huge project as a big boost to its development, argues that adding water to the reservoir, especially during the rainy season in July and August, is a natural part of construction.

APA – Monkeypox latest

Africa remains the only part of the world with no doses of the vaccinehttps://t.co/6idjnBinwY via @RFI_En — Madhu Pai, MD, PhD (@paimadhu) August 9, 2022 Monkeypox is rapidly spreading in the United States in an outbreak the Biden administration has declared a public health emergency. Unlike the early days of the novel coronavirus, the United States has a vaccine available to protect people against monkeypox - both before and after exposure to the virus. But supplies are limited, and public health authorities are prioritizing high-risk groups while awaiting additional shipments.

Here is more information about the vaccine, its effectiveness and who should be receiving it. You can learn more about monkeypox symptoms, how it spreads and treatments in this separate explainer. - What is the monkeypox vaccine? The only FDA-approved vaccine for monkeypox offered in the United States is called Jynneos, manufactured by Bavarian Nordic.

The two-dose regimen was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for smallpox and monkeypox in 2019 for adults determined to be at high risk for infection. The FDA recently issued an emergency use authorization allowing the vaccine for children deemed at high risk. Supplies are limited, but the United States has ordered additional doses to have nearly 7 million by mid-2023 and has authorized a new method of administering the shots to stretch out the supply by as much as fivefold. The Washington Post –

Morocco reiterates commitment to One China Policy The Moroccan ambassador to China, Aziz Mekouar, on Thursday, reiterated the adherence of the Kingdom of Morocco to the One China policy, as a basis for relations between the two friendly countries. Moroccan #Ambassador to #China Aziz Mekouar has reiterated #Morocco’s adherence to the one-China policy, stating that this approach forms the foundation of relations between Rabat and Beijing.https://t.co/1J734LhIVb — Morocco World News (@MoroccoWNews) August 11, 2022 In a statement received by the Moroccan News Agency (MAP), the Moroccan diplomat stressed that this adherence is based on the Kingdom’s principled positions, which are characterized by constancy, responsibility, credibility and reliability regarding the respect of national sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in the internal affairs of other member countries of the United Nations.

“Morocco continues to support the People’s Republic of China on this issue and renews its positions repeatedly expressed at different levels, both bilaterally and within international organizations,” he added. APA –

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rwanda U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he discussed with Rwandan President Paul Kagame "credible reports" that Rwanda continued to support the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Blinken said Kagame and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi had agreed to engage in direct talks to address the fighting in eastern Congo.

The U.S. senior diplomat is on a visit to Kigali less than a week after it emerged United Nations experts had found "solid evidence" Rwanda has been interfering militarily in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Rwanda's government has disputed the U.N. findings. The conflict was a focus of his meeting with Tshisekedi on Tuesday. "My message to both President Tshisekedi and President Kagame this week has been the same: any support or cooperation with any armed group in eastern DRC endangers local communities and regional stability, and every country in the region must respect the territorial integrity of the others," Blinken said during a joint media event with his Rwandan counterpart.