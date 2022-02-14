Africa poised to benefit from shift to electrified compact cities

APA - Kigali: GROWING rural-to-urban migration and rising incomes have led to an increase in private vehicle use, a new study published on Monday by the Institute for Transportation Development Policy (ITDP) and the University of California said, recommending the establishment of compact cities developed for walking, cycling and public transport. The report, “The Compact City Scenario — Electrified”, reveals that, worldwide, only these two policy changes together will lower cumulative greenhouse gas emissions from urban passenger transport by 59 giga-tons (Gt) of CO2-equivalent greenhouse gases, or 50%, by 2050, just below the amount needed to meet the Paris Agreement and avoid the worst effects of climate change.

“We need electrification and compact cities to meet our 1.5°C target,” said Heather Thompson, CEO of ITDP. According to the UN, Africa’s population is expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2025, with nearly half of those people residing in cities. Based on UN population data, 17 of the world’s 20 fastest-growing cities are in Africa. This rapid urbanisation has led to increasing congestion concerns, prompting cities to explore alternatives to car-centric infrastructure development.

According to the new ITDP report, redesigning land use in cities around mass transit systems such as bus rapid transit (BRT) and developing high-quality walking and cycling facilities together decrease demand for car use and reduce emissions, even if cars remain powered by fossil fuels. Compact, mixed-use, transit-oriented land-use policies can reduce the overall demand for urban travel by making people’s trips shorter. Under a business-as-usual trajectory, the number of private cars in African cities could multiply by a factor of five by 2050, overloading streets that are already congested — causing greenhouse gas emissions to triple to over 900 mega-tons per year.

But if governments prioritise bicycle lanes, buses and walk able streets, as well as electric vehicles, there could be a decrease in emissions over the same period of just 240 mega tons per year, the report reveals. BRT lanes, bicycle lanes and pedestrian walkways can also make those modes of transportation more inviting than driving, encouraging a modal shift. Electrification of bus fleets in addition to the growth of private electric vehicles across the continent is expected to further reduce greenhouse emissions, improving health and quality of life across these cities.