Africa responds to looting in South Africa
Cape Town – Amid widespread looting in South Africa following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, residents of its African neighbours have taken to social media to share their thoughts on events in Mzansi.
Zuma handed himself in to prison authorities last Wednesday to start his 15-month jail sentence after the Constitutional Court convicted and sentenced him on June 29 for contempt of court over his failure to testify as ordered before a probe into corruption during his presidency.
Loyal Zuma supporters in KwaZulu-Natal initially responded in protest that turned into looting as buildings and cars were set on fire. The violence and looting continued to spread across KZN and Gauteng.
“South Africa needs huge military presence to stop this seasonal looting. I’m sure Nigeria will be glad to send their soldiers,” a Nigerian local wrote on Twitter.
"What in the madness is going on in South Africa? Is the looting government sponsored like it was in Nigeria sometimes last year?" posted another.
Tweets from Ghana followed with, "We said we are suffering in Ghana, but South Africans suffer (more than us)" and "One day the looting in South Africa will happen in Ghana, we don't wish it but when the people are fed up, there'll be a reaction."
Further across Africa, a Botswana resident responded with, "I had a feeling something like this would happen in SA since the start of the year… This is why I’m so adamant on Botswana not relying on South Africa so much," and in Kenya, "Let's admit underlying issues are grave: state capture, looting, impunity, gluttony."
Meanwhile, Botswana has issued a travel alert and advised its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to South Africa due to the unrest.
“Batswana who are already in South Africa are advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary movements, especially in cities such as Johannesburg and Durban,” read the statement.
