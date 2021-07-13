Africa responds to looting in South Africa

Cape Town – Amid widespread looting in South Africa following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, residents of its African neighbours have taken to social media to share their thoughts on events in Mzansi. Zuma handed himself in to prison authorities last Wednesday to start his 15-month jail sentence after the Constitutional Court convicted and sentenced him on June 29 for contempt of court over his failure to testify as ordered before a probe into corruption during his presidency.

Loyal Zuma supporters in KwaZulu-Natal initially responded in protest that turned into looting as buildings and cars were set on fire. The violence and looting continued to spread across KZN and Gauteng. “South Africa needs huge military presence to stop this seasonal looting. I’m sure Nigeria will be glad to send their soldiers,” a Nigerian local wrote on Twitter. "What in the madness is going on in South Africa? Is the looting government sponsored like it was in Nigeria sometimes last year?" posted another.