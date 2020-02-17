CAPE TOWN - The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said it would be conducting training in Nairobi, Kenya, for 40 participants from nine countries on enhancing detection and investigation of the coronavirus at points-of-entry.
According to John Nkengasong, director at Africa CDC, the training is co-facilitated with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO).
On Friday, the minister of health and population for Egypt, Hala Zayed, confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in that country.
She said the patient was a 33-year-old man of foreign origin and was currently receiving treatment at an isolation centre in Egypt.
The Africa CDC said the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Cameroon and Eswatini were testing suspected cases of coronavirus.