African Energy Chamber announces nominees for African Energy Awards 2022

The African Energy Chamber (AEC), the voice of the African energy sector, is proud to announce nominees for the African Energy Awards 2022 – exclusively sponsored by integrated energy and chemical company Sasol – to celebrate the relentless dedication and innovative mechanisms implemented by professionals and organizations within the continent’s energy industry to make energy poverty history by 2030, while driving socio-economic development. Taking place during the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector scheduled for October 18 – 21 in Cape Town – this year’s edition of the African Energy Awards will celebrate and honour Africa’s leading energy projects and leaders for their ground-breaking contributions to the industry in style.

Shortlisted by industry leaders and professionals the outstanding and inspiring energy projects and innovators competing for the coveted AEW 2022 Africa Energy Awards include: NOC of the Year Award This award recognizes the achievements of the National Oil Company that has most proven capable to not only be a reliable partner, but to be the leading entity in the road to its nation’s energy ambitions

The nominees are: National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), National Oil Corporation (Libya), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Sonatrach, Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and Sonangol, E.P. Gas Monetization Award This award recognizes companies and projects that are upheaving gas monetization in Africa to close the energy poverty gap.

The nominees are: Eni Mozambique, EG LNG, Decade of Gas – Nigeria, Greenville Liquefied Natural Gas Co. Ltd. And Sanha Lean Gas Connection (SLGC). Operational Excellence Leader of the year Award This award goes to the company that has excelled in operating on the continent in a novel, sustainable and locally impactful way.

The nominees are: EG LNG, ENI Angola, SEPLAT Energy, Somoil, SA, Perenco and PETROSEN SA CEO of the Year Award This award recognizes the achievement of high-level executives that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their organisations.

The nominees are: Sebastião Gaspar Martins, president of the board of directors, Sonangol EP; Benoît de la Fouchardiere, group general manager, Perenco; Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO, Uganda National Oil Company; Philip Mshelbila, managing director and CEO, Nigeria LNG Limited; Fleetwood Grobler, president and CEO, Sasol Limited; Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO, Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa and Catherine Uju Ifejika, CEO, Brittania-U. ESG Leader of the Year Award This award recognises champions that are protecting and promoting local populations while ensuring fair and safe operations.

The nominees are: Bp, Equinor, TotalEnergies SE, SEPLAT Energy, Kosmos Energy Ltd and Oando PLC. African Independent of the Year Award This award goes to the independent who has succeeded in making a footprint in the continent and opening up the upstream game for new explorers to come.

The nominees are: Kosmos Energy Ltd, SEPLAT Energy, Perenco, Somoil, SA and Brittania-U. Game-Changer of the Year Award This award is given to the company or organization that has revolutionized its field, changing the rules of what is common ground and what has become the new rule.

The nominees are: RENERGEN Ltd, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Tanzania Liquefied Natural Gas Project (TLNGP), East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project (EACOP), Azule Energy, Shell Namibia, TotalEnergies Namibia and Sanha Lean Gas Connection (SLGC). Renewable Energy Project of the Year This award will be given to a company or organization driving innovation across the renewables market and or increasing Africa’s renewables penetration as the continent seeks to diversify its energy mix for energy security.