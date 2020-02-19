RUSTENBURG - Namibia's first beef consignment leaves for the Unites State on Wednesday, making it the first African country to export beef to the lucrative United States market.
"The exportation of Namibian beef to the United States of America is a great achievement in the advancement of our economic diplomacy," deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said at the launch of the celebration ceremony on Wednesday morning.
She said she was proud of the entire Namibian agricultural industry for reaching the milestone.
"Today's occasion signifies how ties between Namibia and the United State of America continue to be strengthened through different bilateral agreements," she said.
Nandi-Ndaitwah said the Namibian government had initiated negotiations on the export of boneless meat products to the USA in 2002.