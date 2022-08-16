Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
African leaders congratulate new Kenya president-elect Ruto, Odinga to address nation

African leaders have congratulated Kenya’s newly minted president-elect Dr William Ruto. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Published 28m ago

Dr William Ruto was declared the winner of the August 9 election on Monday in the midst of chaotic scenes last witnessed on the eve of the infamous 2007-08 post-election violence.

Kenya braced on Tuesday for a protracted legal battle after William Ruto was declared the victor in a closely fought presidential race over the objections of more than half the electoral commission, stoking fears of political violence, according to a Reuters report on Monday.

Defeated candidate Raila Odinga is under local and international pressure to call for calm and seek to resolve any concerns over the election outcome in the courts.

The veteran opposition leader, who lost his fifth bid for the presidency, will address the nation at 2pm today, his spokesperson said on Twitter.

The location of the address is set to take place at the KICC, Azimio Media Centre.

African leaders and academics congratulate president-elect

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated new Kenya president-elect William Ruto.

The South African Presidency commended all relevant stakeholders, in particular the electorate, for the peaceful and determined manner in which they expressed their democratic rights through participation in these elections.

The successful preparations and conclusion of Kenya’s general elections was another sterling contribution to the consolidation of democracy in the region and on the continent, said the Presidency.

Ramaphosa further wished good health to president-elect Ruto and said that his administration looks forward to working with his new government to strengthen bilateral co-operation between South Africa and Kenya.

Kenyan academic Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba took to Twitter after the announcement of the new president-elect Ruto, and wrote “Vox populi, Vox Dei. (Latin for, the voice of the people is the voice of God) Dr. William S. Ruto serve your Country with dignity and dedication”

Malawi’s president Dr Lazarus Chakwera congratulated incoming president-elect Ruto on his election victory.

“Malawi looks forward to working with you in strengthening bilateral ties & co-operation. #MalawiKenyarelations”.

“My congratulations, William Ruto, on your election as the president of the Republic of Kenya. I wish you best of luck in your endeavours ahead and we look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests, said Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

IOL

